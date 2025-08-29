Wisconsin Judge Mark McGinnis Announces Resignation Amid Investigation

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – Outagamie County Judge Mark McGinnis, who is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, announced on Wednesday that he will resign effective February 1, 2026. He submitted his resignation letter to Governor Evers.

Judge McGinnis is resigning before his term ends in July 2029. The criminal investigation started after McGinnis ordered Hortonville contractor Tyler Barth to spend jail time over a financial dispute. Barth was sentenced to 90 days unless he repaid a deposit for a contracting job he delayed due to weather.

Sources say McGinnis’ courthouse employee initially contracted Barth. Barth denied accusations of theft and requested 24 hours to gather the money, but Judge McGinnis denied that request. After Barth’s defense attorney questioned the legal basis for the jail sentence, McGinnis revoked the 90-day term.

With the resignation set for February, it remains unclear if McGinnis will face any criminal charges in the future. This developing story has sparked interest from both legal observers and community members.