News
Wisconsin Lottery Draw Results for August 9, 2025
Madison, Wisconsin — The Wisconsin Lottery announced the results for its various draw games held on August 9, 2025. Players tuned in to find out if they had struck it rich.
In the Powerball drawing, the winning numbers were 07, 14, 23, 24, and 60, with a Power Play of 2. The midday drawing featured numbers 2, 2, and 5, while the evening drawing revealed results of 3, 5, and 4.
For the Wisconsin Lottery’s daily draw games, the midday numbers were 0, 5, 3, and 8, and the evening results yielded 0, 3, 8, and 6. The winning numbers for the all or nothing game included 02, 03, 05, 07, 09, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16 for midday, with evening results of 03, 04, 05, 08, 09, 10, 12, 13, 16, 20, 22.
The Wisconsin Lottery also reminds players of the state’s open records laws. The lottery must release the name and city of any winner upon request, while detailed information is available only if the winner consents.
Feeling lucky? The odds are always a factor in the game. As history has shown, many players dream of winning big, but the reality is that not everyone walks away with a prize. The results page is automatically generated using information from TinBu, crafted by a Wisconsin editor.
