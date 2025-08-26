Wisconsin Lottery Results for August 25, 2025: Big Wins and Drawings

Madison, Wisconsin – The Wisconsin Lottery released the results for various draw games held on August 25, 2025. Participants eagerly waited for the numbers to see if they had struck it lucky.

The winning numbers for several lottery games are as follows: In the Powerball draw, the main numbers were 16, 19, 34, 37, and 64 with the Powerball being 22 and the Power Play at 3. The midday results for the lottery include numbers 2, 4, 3, while the evening gave results of 4, 7, 6.

For those playing the Pick 3 game, the midday numbers were 5, 6, 0, and the evening numbers were 8, 4, 2. The Pick 4 results showed midday numbers of 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, and 22, with the evening numbers being 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 12, 13, 19, and 21.

The lottery reminds participants that under Wisconsin’s open records laws, winners’ names and cities must be released upon request. However, additional details can only be shared with the winner’s consent. “Feeling lucky?” the lottery encourages players.

This results page was generated automatically using data from TinBu, complemented by a review from a Wisconsin editor. Lottery enthusiasts are encouraged to check their tickets and see if they have won a prize.

The Powerball jackpot for the upcoming drawing is estimated at an impressive $750 million, with a cash option of $338.6 million.