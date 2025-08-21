Wisconsin Lottery Results: Big Wins on August 20, 2025

Madison, Wisconsin — The Wisconsin Lottery published its draw game results for August 20, 2025, with players hopeful for big wins. The Powerball winning numbers were 68, 31, 65, 59, and 62, with the Powerball number at 5 and a Power Play multiplier of 2. According to the lottery, there were no jackpot winners this time.

The statewide power analysis shows a growing anticipation as Powerball enthusiasts eye an estimated jackpot of $643 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night. The cash option stands at $290.6 million. The last Powerball jackpot was claimed on May 31, 2025, when a single ticket in California won $204.5 million.

In addition to Powerball, the Wisconsin Lottery oversees other draw games, including Daily Pick 3 and Daily Pick 4. The results for these games on the same date included Midday numbers of 7-8-4 and 0-2-2 for the Evening. Players can also engage with the Mega Millions, which currently has a jackpot of $234 million.

Lottery regulations in Wisconsin require that the names and cities of winners are made public under the state’s open records laws, though more personal information is only released with the winner’s consent.

Live drawings for Powerball occur three times a week, specifically on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET. Players are advised to purchase their tickets before the cut-off times, which vary by state.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday, August 23, 2025. Lottery sales can be found both online and in retailers across the state.