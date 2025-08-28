Wisconsin Prepares for Test Against Miami (OH) in Week 1 Opener

Madison, WI — The Wisconsin Badgers are set to kick off their 137th football season next Thursday, facing the Miami (OH) RedHawks at 8:00 P.M. CT. The Badgers enter the matchup as 17.5-point favorites after a disappointing 5-7 season.

Wisconsin’s struggles last year marked the end of a remarkable 22-season streak of winning records, leaving fans eager for a turnaround. The team will look to regain its footing following a tumultuous year.

Head Coach Chuck Martin of Miami (OH) is entering his 11th season, coaching a team that finished 9-5 last year, highlighted by a victory in the Arizona Bowl against Colorado State. The RedHawks are aiming for a strong start, having reached the MAC Championship game for two consecutive seasons, but they have had difficulty against Big Ten teams.

This year, Miami (OH) is expected to start DeQuan Finn, a former MAC MVP, as quarterback. Finn transferred from Baylor and is known for his dual-threat ability, having amassed impressive stats in his previous seasons.

The RedHawks’ offensive lineup has undergone significant changes, with all 11 offensive starters from last season gone. Miami’s returning players include Jordan Brunson, who rushed for 299 yards last year, and Kenny Tracy, who returns from injury.

On defense, Miami has lost key players, including their leading tackler, but safeties Eli Blakey and Silas Walters will lead the returning unit. Blakey earned All-MAC honors last season and aims to maintain the team’s defensive strength.

Wisconsin’s coaching staff has made significant changes, bringing in offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes to revitalize their scoring attack, which struggled last season. Grimes previously led a successful rushing offense at Kansas and hopes to restore Wisconsin’s ground game.

The Badgers return three starters on the offensive line, including center Jake Renfro, who might return from injury for the game. Wisconsin’s rushing options include Darrion Dupree, last year’s leading rusher.

Defensively, Wisconsin’s unit aims to bounce back from a disappointing 2024, focusing on improving its run defense. They look to leverage their experience against a Miami offense that will be adjusting to numerous new players.

This game is considered crucial for both teams, and with Miami’s history of performing well later in the season, Wisconsin is aware of the need for a strong start. The matchup between Wisconsin’s revamped defensive line and Miami’s new offensive front promises to be a key focus for the game.

As the Badgers aim to snap their five-game losing streak, the matchup against Miami (OH) holds significance for establishing momentum for the season ahead.