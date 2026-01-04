Sports
Wisconsin Safety Preston Zachman Transfers to Indiana for Final Season
Bloomington, Indiana – Safety Preston Zachman is transferring from Wisconsin to Indiana for his final season of college football, according to multiple reports on Sunday.
The 6-foot-1, 212-pound Zachman has played 35 career games with the Badgers, starting 20 and accumulating 130 tackles and seven interceptions. He will have one season of eligibility remaining as he enters his seventh year in 2026.
Zachman played in three games during the 2025 season, recording 12 tackles and two interceptions before suffering a leg injury that sidelined him for the rest of the year. In a notable performance, he earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors after collecting both interceptions in the season opener against Miami (Ohio).
Before joining Indiana, Zachman had a standout 2024 season, starting all 12 games for the Badgers and achieving a career-high 58 tackles and two interceptions. He also contributed to his team’s defense with three tackles for loss and four pass breakups.
In his college career, Zachman faced several challenges, including a redshirt season in 2020 and missing the entire 2021 season due to a sports hernia injury. Despite the setbacks, he played all 13 games in 2023, making five starts and accumulating 49 tackles.
Zachman is currently seeking a medical hardship waiver to officially play in 2026, which he is expected to qualify for after a limited 2025 season. His addition to the Hoosiers’ roster comes at a crucial time, as Indiana looks to fill the gaps left by departing starters Louis Moore and Devan Boykin.
This transfer marks Zachman’s second college destination, following his time at Wisconsin, where he joined as a three-star recruit from Southern Columbia High School in Elysburg, Pennsylvania, in the 2020 recruiting class.
