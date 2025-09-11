Wisconsin Takes On Alabama in High-Stakes SEC Clash

Tuscaloosa, AL – The Wisconsin Badgers (2-0) are set to face the Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) on Saturday, September 13, at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game kicks off at 12:00 p.m. EDT and features a strong betting favorite in Alabama, who is currently listed as a 20.5-point favorite against the spread.

Alabama is looking to bounce back after a rough start to the season, which included a two-touchdown loss to Florida State in their opening game. The team returned to form last week, demolishing UL Monroe with a decisive 73-0 win. Coach Kalen DeBoer aims to capitalize on this momentum as they prepare to face a talented Wisconsin squad.

Wisconsin, under head coach Luke Fickell, has made changes to revitalize an offense that struggled last season. While the Badgers have managed to outscore opponents Miami of Ohio and MTSU 59-10 in their first two games, questions remain about their ability to perform against a powerhouse like Alabama.

Betting insights from FanDuel indicate a majority of bettors believe Wisconsin may keep it closer than expected, with 58% wagering on the Badgers to stay within the three-touchdown range. However, Alabama holds the momentum with a scoring prediction suggesting a victory of 34 to 13, favoring the Crimson Tide.

In terms of matchup statistics, Alabama has historically fared well against Big Ten opponents, holding a 9-3 record against the spread in their last 12 games versus such teams. Moreover, Alabama has shown dominance at home, recording impressive statistics while Wisconsin’s offense looks to penetrate their defenses.

As kickoff approaches, fans and bettors alike are eager to see whether Wisconsin’s revamped strategy can withstand the might of Alabama. The outcome may very well hinge on how well Wisconsin can adjust to the high-pressure SEC environment.