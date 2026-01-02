Wisconsin’s Timber Industry Eyes Future with Mass Timber Technology

Madison, Wisconsin — An innovative technology in lumber may reshape Wisconsin’s forestry sector. Mass timber, a method where wood is strengthened by gluing panels together, allows for the creation of cross-laminated timber (CLT), a material strong enough for skyscrapers and large buildings.

According to Alex Anderson, a forest products specialist with the state Department of Natural Resources, CLT resembles ‘plywood on steroids.’ As sustainability becomes more crucial in construction, the demand for mass timber is growing. A report from the Trellis Group published in October highlighted the surge in new mass timber projects in the U.S. over the past decade.

Wisconsin has seen notable mass timber initiatives, including Milwaukee‘s Ascent, a 25-story apartment building. However, this project will soon be outdone by another mass timber structure currently underway in the city.

The state’s forestry industry supports around 56,000 jobs, but progress in adopting mass timber has been modest. Most of the timber used in U.S. mass timber construction comes from southern states and the Pacific Northwest. Wisconsin also competes with European manufacturers, where mass timber projects have thrived.

“Because Europe is so far ahead technologically,” Anderson remarked, “it was still cheaper for the Ascent building to ship panels from Austria than to source them locally.”

Anderson mentioned that integrating Wisconsin manufacturers into the mass timber supply chain is both a challenge and an opportunity. Currently, the state has only one glue-lamination plant, Timber Technologies in Colfax, which employs about 30 workers. Co-owner Dale Schiferl noted rising demand as construction companies pivot toward more sustainable options.

“People are creatures of habit,” Schiferl said. While interest in renewable timber products grows, traditional materials like concrete and steel still dominate. More testing is needed for local woods like red pine to implement CLT widely.

Recent research by Amazon and Sustainable Northwest highlighted the potential for mass timber in new warehouse projects, projecting it could account for 10% of the market. Walmart recently demonstrated interest in the technology by constructing a mass timber building at its Arkansas headquarters.

As demand for mass timber increases, Schiferl anticipates new entrants into the market may emerge, which could benefit Wisconsin’s economy significantly. “Ideally, you have a local landowner managing the forest, a logger cutting the trees, a Wisconsin trucking company transporting the logs, and a local mill turning them into lumber. Then, we add value to that lumber through glue-laminating,” he said.

However, investing in infrastructure to support this vision poses a challenge. Schiferl emphasized the importance of addressing the industry’s growth potential, raising the crucial question: “If I build it, will they come?”