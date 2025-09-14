The Witcher Season 4 Set for October Premiere on Netflix

Los Angeles, CA — Fans eagerly await the premiere of Season 4 of Netflix‘s acclaimed series, The Witcher, which is expected to return in late October 2025. This season picks up after the intense conclusion of Season 3, where the central characters, Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer, separated.

Liam Hemsworth takes over the coveted role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill, marking a significant change for the series. The show, which wrapped filming in October 2024, is reportedly eyeing October 30 as its release date, though Netflix has not confirmed this.

Adding to the excitement, Hemsworth is scheduled to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show on October 28, likely to promote the upcoming season. His appearance alongside guest Phoebe Robinson hints strongly at The Witcher’s imminent return.

Season 4 promises to deliver all eight episodes at once, a shift from Season 3’s divided release format. The series continues to adapt the works of author Andrzej Sapkowski, specifically focusing on the books Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake.

The narrative will explore the journeys of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer as they navigate a tumultuous Continent ravaged by war. In addition to Hemsworth, Laurence Fishburne joins the cast as Regis, while actors Sharlto Copley and James Purefoy portray the characters Leo Bonhart and Skellen, respectively.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich confirmed that Seasons 4 and 5 are being filmed back-to-back, intending to complete the epic saga. Furthermore, Redanian Intelligence reported that a spin-off special titled The Rats: A Witcher’s Tale is also in development, targeting a late 2025 release.

As of now, Netflix has not released any trailers or promotional materials for Season 4, but fans remain hopeful for a teaser in the months leading up to its premiere.