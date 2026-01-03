Witnesses Report Explosion in Venezuela Amid U.S. Military Actions

ALTA GUAJIRA, Venezuela — Two members of the Wayuu indigenous community report witnessing a mysterious explosion on December 18 around 5 p.m. in the desert region of northwest Venezuela. This area, known as Alta Guajira, is heavily controlled by the National Liberation Army (ELN), a group connected with drug trafficking.

Ana, a witness who withheld her last name for safety reasons, described the explosion as unprecedented. She was with family members while fishing when she heard a loud noise and then saw a hut destroyed. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” Ana recounted, explaining that the noise left her family unable to hear for hours.

In a phone conversation with NBC News, Ana explained that her family’s boat and fishing nets were also damaged, saying, “We are humble people who fish to survive. We need help to recover what we lost.” Another local man corroborated her account through text messages, stating, “I don’t know if it was a missile or a rocket. The truth is, we don’t know what it was, but it was a big explosion.”

President Donald Trump mentioned an attack in Venezuela during a radio interview on December 26, claiming that the United States had struck a substantial facility two nights earlier. When asked about the details, he referred to a significant explosion in a port area known for drug trafficking.

It remains unclear whether the explosion witnessed by Ana and others is related to Trump’s mentioned attack or an unrelated incident. Both the CIA and the White House have refrained from commenting on the situation.

The day after the explosion, Venezuelan government representatives visited the area. Ana noted that local residents had requested medical assistance for hearing issues and needed new fishing equipment. She claimed a government representative blamed the United States for the explosion, saying, “The Americans did this.” NBC News tried to contact the Venezuelan regime for their take but had not received a response.

In the midst of the confusion, rumors have circulated online regarding another recent explosion on December 24 in Maracaibo, where a fire at a warehouse owned by Primazol, a chemical company, was claimed to have occurred. According to Primazol, no injuries were reported, and they denied connections to any U.S. attack.