KT Wiz Expands 2025 Y Water Festival for Home Series

Suwon, South Korea – KT Wiz is set to expand the 2025 Y Water Festival during its series against the Suwon SSG Landers from September 19 to 21. The plans were announced by KT on September 17, highlighting a range of events designed to engage fans.

The festival will take place during three consecutive home games at KT Wiz Park in Suwon. KT has extended the festival’s operational period due to fan interest, promising a variety of activities to enhance the game-day experience.

Singer Soyou will kick off the series by throwing the first pitch on September 19. On September 20, actors Jang Da-ah and Lee Min-jae will take their turn as the first pitch and hitter, respectively, bringing star power to the event.

Regardless of the game outcomes, the entertainment will continue post-game with special performances. The band Kookkasten will perform on September 19, while DJ Wooxi will take the stage on September 20, providing fans with a vibrant festival atmosphere.

This expansion of the Water Festival signals KT Wiz’s commitment to creating memorable experiences for fans throughout the series.