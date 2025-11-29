Sports
Wizards Battle Pacers in NBA Cup Showdown
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – The Washington Wizards (2-15) and Indiana Pacers (2-16) face off Friday night in a crucial NBA Cup group play game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
The Wizards are coming off a much-needed victory, snapping their 14-game losing streak with a 132-113 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. CJ McCollum led the way with a stellar performance, scoring 46 points while shooting 68% from the field.
Despite their recent win, the Wizards have struggled this season, holding a 5-12 record against the spread (ATS). They are 3-1 ATS in their last four games but have an overall disappointing record of 1-9 on the road.
Meanwhile, the Pacers enter the matchup after a narrow 97-95 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. The team has not fared well this season, sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 2-16 record. They are 9-9 ATS overall but have not been effective as favorites, going 0-2 ATS this season.
In terms of betting odds, the Pacers are currently favored by 6.5 points, with an over/under set at 240.5 points. The over has hit in several of Washington’s games, mainly due to their poor defense, which ranks 29th in the league.
“Considering their defensive struggles and fast pace, both teams might contribute to a high-scoring game,” said a betting analyst. “However, the Wizards should be able to keep it close.”
Key players to watch include Wizards’ CJ McCollum, who is averaging 22 points per game, and the Pacers’ Pascal Siakam, who has been a consistent scorer for Indiana. Injuries are a concern for both teams, with several players reported as questionable.
The game will showcase these two struggling franchises looking to gain some momentum as the season progresses. The Wizards will aim to build on their recent success, while the Pacers will seek to break out of their latest slump.
Recent Posts
- Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers to Join Wellball Event in Dallas
- Jeremiah Smith Sparks Controversy with Touchdown Against Michigan
- Stefan Brennsteiner Wins First Career World Cup Race at Copper Cup
- Injuries Shift Commanders’ Offensive Dynamics Ahead of Final Season Stretch
- Grizzlies Rally to Defeat Clippers 112-107 in NBA Cup Play
- Chiefs-Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Likely to Break NFL Viewership Records
- Diane Ladd Remembered on 90th Birthday by Laura Dern
- Exciting Showdowns Ahead in Liga MX Apertura 2025 Semifinals
- Warriors Triumph Over Pelicans Despite Missing Curry
- Eminem Shocks Fans with Surprise Halftime Show at Lions-Packers Game
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest