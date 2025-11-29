Wizards Battle Pacers in NBA Cup Showdown

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – The Washington Wizards (2-15) and Indiana Pacers (2-16) face off Friday night in a crucial NBA Cup group play game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Wizards are coming off a much-needed victory, snapping their 14-game losing streak with a 132-113 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. CJ McCollum led the way with a stellar performance, scoring 46 points while shooting 68% from the field.

Despite their recent win, the Wizards have struggled this season, holding a 5-12 record against the spread (ATS). They are 3-1 ATS in their last four games but have an overall disappointing record of 1-9 on the road.

Meanwhile, the Pacers enter the matchup after a narrow 97-95 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. The team has not fared well this season, sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 2-16 record. They are 9-9 ATS overall but have not been effective as favorites, going 0-2 ATS this season.

In terms of betting odds, the Pacers are currently favored by 6.5 points, with an over/under set at 240.5 points. The over has hit in several of Washington’s games, mainly due to their poor defense, which ranks 29th in the league.

“Considering their defensive struggles and fast pace, both teams might contribute to a high-scoring game,” said a betting analyst. “However, the Wizards should be able to keep it close.”

Key players to watch include Wizards’ CJ McCollum, who is averaging 22 points per game, and the Pacers’ Pascal Siakam, who has been a consistent scorer for Indiana. Injuries are a concern for both teams, with several players reported as questionable.

The game will showcase these two struggling franchises looking to gain some momentum as the season progresses. The Wizards will aim to build on their recent success, while the Pacers will seek to break out of their latest slump.