Wizards’ Bub Carrington Cleared for Game Against Raptors

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington is off the injury report for Friday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, according to Varun Shankar of The Washington Post. Carrington had to leave Tuesday’s game early due to foot soreness but will be available to play on Friday.

This news comes as a relief for the Wizards, who are counting on Carrington to continue his strong performance. Before his injury, the second-year player had scored in double digits in six consecutive games, averaging 17.3 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds over 37.0 minutes.

The Wizards entered this season with high hopes for their young roster, which includes promising players like Alex Sarr and rookie Tre Johnson. Carrington, selected as the No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, is seen as crucial for the team’s future. His development is particularly important after the team traded Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers.

After a rocky start to the season that raised concerns about his shooting consistency, Carrington has recently turned things around. Early in the season, his mid-range shooting was disappointing, but now he ranks in the 90th percentile among NBA point guards for three-point shooting. His percentage has improved from 43.2% to 44.2%, solidifying his role as a key asset for the Wizards.

In his last game, Carrington scored 15 points—his highest total for the season—during a convincing 138-117 win against the Raptors. Head coach remarked on Carrington’s significant contributions during the fourth quarter and praised his efficient gameplay. With Carrington back in form, the Wizards hope to maintain their momentum as they progress through the season.