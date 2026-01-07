Wizards Eye Trae Young Amid Trade Talks with Hawks

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Washington Wizards are reportedly becoming a serious contender for a trade involving Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. League sources indicate the teams are in discussions centered around the expiring contract of Wizards guard CJ McCollum.

The interest comes amidst a challenging season for Young, who has not received a contract extension from Atlanta and has struggled as the Hawks sit at 2-8 this season with him in the lineup. The combination of factors has led to speculation about Young’s future in Atlanta, especially with the emergence of Jalen Johnson as a key player for the team.

While Young is known for his dynamic playmaking ability and scoring prowess, concerns about his defensive impact and ball-dominant style have also surfaced. The Hawks have consistently allowed more points per possession when Young is on the floor, making his defensive presence a topic of debate among analysts.

Should the Wizards trade for Young, they must consider the implications of his reported $49 million player option for the next season. It could complicate their financial situation for years to come. Many experts believe the team’s best course of action may be to retain McCollum’s contract rather than move towards a potential trade, which could prevent Washington from securing future prospects in the draft.

Washington has been focusing on developing a young core, featuring players like Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, and Tre Johnson. Relying on Young could detract from their growth, particularly if it limits their opportunities to shine as primary ball handlers.

Despite these complexities, the Wizards’ front office seems motivated to bring in talent like Young, which could shift their trajectory. As the trade discussions evolve, fans are left speculating about the potential outcomes and future direction of the team.