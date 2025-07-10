Sports
Wizards Sign Marvin Bagley III to One-Year Contract
Washington, DC – Marvin Bagley III has joined the Washington Wizards on a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The announcement was made on Thursday, marking Bagley’s return to the team after a mid-season trade to the Memphis Grizzlies last season.
Bagley, 26, was selected as the No. 2 overall pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 2018 NBA Draft. This choice has been widely criticized, especially considering that the three players picked immediately after him—Luka Dončić, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Trae Young—have all become stars in the league.
Throughout his career, Bagley averaged 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds over four seasons with the Kings and 12 points and 5.9 rebounds during three seasons with the Detroit Pistons. However, he faced challenges finding consistent playing time during the 2024-25 season, averaging just 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game combined with the Wizards and Grizzlies.
One of the main issues for Bagley has been his difficulty in fitting into a specific position. Lacking rim protection as a center and inconsistent perimeter shooting as a power forward, he has struggled to carve out an effective role in a league that increasingly values versatility.
Despite these concerns, his athletic ability and size make him a valuable rebounder and a capable scorer in the paint. The Wizards are optimistic about what Bagley can bring to their roster as they provide him with another opportunity to succeed in the NBA.
Recent Posts
- Basketball Stars Cooper and Ace Flagg Host Summer Camp in Maine
- Taraji P. Henson Celebrates Vacation with Fitness Motivation
- Lakers Sign Jake LaRavia After Finney-Smith Departure
- Lakers Rally to Edge Spurs in California Classic Showdown
- María Jesús Montero to Announce New Affordable Housing in Sevilla
- Thunder Outlast Nets in Summer League Opener
- 20-Year-Old Found Dead on Superyacht in Bahamas; Crewmember Charged
- Aces and Mystics Prepare for Key WNBA Matchup
- Paramount+ Offers First Two Months for Just 99 Cents
- Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale to Simulcast Blues Games Starting Next Season
- Major Twist Shakes Up ‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Finale
- Red Sox Trade Talks Heat Up as Deadline Approaches
- Herb Jones Signs $68 Million Extension with Pelicans
- Season 19 of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Premieres Tonight
- Tracy Ifeachor Exits ‘The Pitt’ Ahead of Season 2
- Amber Alert Issued for Missing Child Amid Double Homicide Investigation
- Ateez Renews Contracts for Seven More Years with KQ Entertainment
- Princess Anne Unveils Major Hairstyle Change at French State Banquet
- Tom Llamas Faces Viewer Challenges in NBC News Debut
- Severe Weather Threats Loom as Tropical Depression Chantal Unleashes Floods