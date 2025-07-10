Wizards Sign Marvin Bagley III to One-Year Contract

Washington, DC – Marvin Bagley III has joined the Washington Wizards on a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The announcement was made on Thursday, marking Bagley’s return to the team after a mid-season trade to the Memphis Grizzlies last season.

Bagley, 26, was selected as the No. 2 overall pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 2018 NBA Draft. This choice has been widely criticized, especially considering that the three players picked immediately after him—Luka Dončić, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Trae Young—have all become stars in the league.

Throughout his career, Bagley averaged 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds over four seasons with the Kings and 12 points and 5.9 rebounds during three seasons with the Detroit Pistons. However, he faced challenges finding consistent playing time during the 2024-25 season, averaging just 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game combined with the Wizards and Grizzlies.

One of the main issues for Bagley has been his difficulty in fitting into a specific position. Lacking rim protection as a center and inconsistent perimeter shooting as a power forward, he has struggled to carve out an effective role in a league that increasingly values versatility.

Despite these concerns, his athletic ability and size make him a valuable rebounder and a capable scorer in the paint. The Wizards are optimistic about what Bagley can bring to their roster as they provide him with another opportunity to succeed in the NBA.