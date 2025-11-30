Sports
Wizards Suffer Blowout Loss to Pacers in Final NBA Cup Game
INDIANAPOLIS — The Washington Wizards ended their NBA Cup season on a low note, falling to the Indiana Pacers 119-86 on Friday night. This loss marked the Wizards’ second consecutive defeat, leaving them with a dismal record of 2-16, while the Pacers improved to 3-16.
Indiana’s offensive strategy shined throughout the game, featuring six players scoring in double figures and racking up 27 assists. The Pacers used their quick-paced style, which involves constant movement and ball distribution, to keep the Wizards’ defense off balance.
The game drastically shifted during the third quarter, where the Wizards struggled with defensive rotations and turnover issues. The Pacers capitalized, scoring 21 points off Washington’s 16 turnovers. At halftime, Indiana held a 12-point lead, which they extended to 21 points by the end of the third quarter after outscoring the Wizards 30-21.
Alex Sarr led the Wizards in scoring with 24 points, along with seven rebounds and two blocks. Despite his strong performance, the rest of the team struggled significantly, shooting below 40 percent and failing to reach 90 points.
The Pacers were also buoyed by contributions from their roster, including key performances from players like Siakam, who had 17 points and helped Indiana maintain control of the game.
With this defeat, Washington looks ahead to their next matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, aiming to turn their fortunes around in front of their home crowd in Washington, D.C.
