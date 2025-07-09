Sports
Wizards Trade Kelly Olynyk to Spurs for Branham, Wesley, and Pick
SAN ANTONIO — The Washington Wizards have traded center Kelly Olynyk to the San Antonio Spurs, according to NBA insider Shams Charania. The deal, reported on July 8, 2026, includes Spurs players Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, along with a second-round pick in 2026.
The second-round pick is noted as the least favorable of those owned by the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Oklahoma City Thunder. This marks another significant move for Olynyk, who has been with multiple teams recently.
Olynyk, 34, averaged 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists last season with the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans. His most notable performance came during the 2020-21 season when he averaged 13.5 points with the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets.
This trade reflects the Spurs’ strategy to bolster their roster with experienced players as they continue to build their team for upcoming seasons. Meanwhile, the Wizards get young talent in Branham and Wesley, which aligns with their rebuilding efforts.
