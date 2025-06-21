WNBA Action Heats Up as Seattle Storm Faces Las Vegas Aces Tonight

PARADISE, Nevada — The WNBA continues to intensify as teams head into mid-June, with the Seattle Storm facing off against the Las Vegas Aces tonight at Michelob Ultra Arena. Both teams meet under varying circumstances, with Seattle riding a wave of momentum from recent victories and Las Vegas struggling due to the absence of star forward A'ja Wilson.

The Storm, who hold a 7-5 record, are looking to extend their winning streak after a dominant performance last week, defeating the Los Angeles Sparks 98-67. They have won four of their last five games, with guard Skylar Diggins leading the charge, averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 assists this season.

Meanwhile, the Aces sit at 5-6 and have lost four of their last five games. They will likely be without Wilson, who is questionable to play due to a concussion. Wilson has been a crucial player for Las Vegas, leading the team in scoring at 20.9 points per game. Without her, the Aces have struggled to find their rhythm, posting a -4.0 net rating and ranking last in rebounds per game.

Last week, the Storm executed a stellar performance against the Lynx led by Nneka Ogwumike, who scored 26 points. If Wilson sits out, Seattle will aim to capitalize on the Aces’ vulnerabilities, especially considering their ranking for defensive rebounds.

The Aces have their own bright spots, with Jackie Young averaging 18.1 points per game and Chelsea Gray contributing 14.5 points. However, their overall team cohesion has been shaken by Wilson’s absence.

Tonight’s matchup marks the third encounter between these two teams this season, with each team previously recording a win against the other. According to the latest odds, the Storm are favored by 1.5 points. As the tip-off approaches at 10 p.m. ET, fans will be keen to see if Seattle can maintain their winning momentum against a struggling Vegas side.