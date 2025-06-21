Sports
WNBA Action Heats Up as Seattle Storm Faces Las Vegas Aces Tonight
PARADISE, Nevada — The WNBA continues to intensify as teams head into mid-June, with the Seattle Storm facing off against the Las Vegas Aces tonight at Michelob Ultra Arena. Both teams meet under varying circumstances, with Seattle riding a wave of momentum from recent victories and Las Vegas struggling due to the absence of star forward A'ja Wilson.
The Storm, who hold a 7-5 record, are looking to extend their winning streak after a dominant performance last week, defeating the Los Angeles Sparks 98-67. They have won four of their last five games, with guard Skylar Diggins leading the charge, averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 assists this season.
Meanwhile, the Aces sit at 5-6 and have lost four of their last five games. They will likely be without Wilson, who is questionable to play due to a concussion. Wilson has been a crucial player for Las Vegas, leading the team in scoring at 20.9 points per game. Without her, the Aces have struggled to find their rhythm, posting a -4.0 net rating and ranking last in rebounds per game.
Last week, the Storm executed a stellar performance against the Lynx led by Nneka Ogwumike, who scored 26 points. If Wilson sits out, Seattle will aim to capitalize on the Aces’ vulnerabilities, especially considering their ranking for defensive rebounds.
The Aces have their own bright spots, with Jackie Young averaging 18.1 points per game and Chelsea Gray contributing 14.5 points. However, their overall team cohesion has been shaken by Wilson’s absence.
Tonight’s matchup marks the third encounter between these two teams this season, with each team previously recording a win against the other. According to the latest odds, the Storm are favored by 1.5 points. As the tip-off approaches at 10 p.m. ET, fans will be keen to see if Seattle can maintain their winning momentum against a struggling Vegas side.
Recent Posts
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742
- Celtics Eye Point Guard Nolan Traore as Draft Option
- Vondrousova Upsets Sabalenka to Reach Berlin Open Final
- New York Doctor Sues Airline Over Mid-Flight Allergy Incident