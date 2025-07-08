Sports
2025 WNBA All-Star Game Reserves Announced Ahead of July 19 Showdown
NEW YORK, July 6, 2025 – The WNBA has announced the 12 players selected as reserves for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, set to take place on Saturday, July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. This year, the game will feature notable players including Seattle Storm‘s Skylar Diggins and Phoenix Mercury‘s Alyssa Thomas.
The reserves were chosen by the league’s 13 head coaches, who each voted for three guards, five frontcourt players, and four players at any position. Importantly, coaches could not vote for their own players. Joining Diggins in the guard category are Washington Mystics’ Sonia Citron, Atlanta Dream’s Rhyne Howard, Indiana Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell, Los Angeles Sparks’ Kelsey Plum, Minnesota Lynx’s Courtney Williams, Storm’s Gabby Williams, and Las Vegas Aces’ Jackie Young.
Among the frontcourt reserves are Kiki Iriafen and Angel Reese, each making their first All-Star appearances. Kayla Thornton, also a first-time All-Star from Golden State Valkyries, rounds out the frontcourt selections. Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx will captain this year’s game.
The All-Star Game will showcase the league’s talents, with 10 starters selected through fan, player, and media voting, and each captain will draft their teams from the pool of starters and reserves during a live broadcast on July 8 at 7 p.m. ET.
Alyssa Thomas, a seasoned All-Star, leads the reserves in assists, showing her significant contributions to the Mercury. Skylar Diggins, returning for her seventh All-Star selection, has consistently ranked high in scoring this season. Other notable returns include Rhyne Howard, who is having a strong season after her previous All-Star selections.
With anticipation building, fans can expect exciting performances during the All-Star weekend, which also includes the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest and Kia Skills Challenge. The games will be broadcast on ESPN, further heightening excitement for this year’s showcase.
The league continues to celebrate women’s basketball, with the depth of talent on display during the All-Star festivities. The event promises to deliver thrilling moments as players vie for glory on one of the biggest stages in women’s sports.
