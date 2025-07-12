2025 WNBA All-Star Game Rosters Announced in Dramatic Draft

NEW YORK, July 8, 2025 – The official rosters for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game were unveiled today on ESPN after captains Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx selected their teams during a live draft.

Clark kicked off the draft by selecting her teammate Aliyah Boston with the first overall pick. In response, Collier chose Breanna Stewart from the New York Liberty. This year’s All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at 8:30 p.m. ET, broadcast on ABC, Disney+, and ESPN+.

Fans voted for the All-Star starters and revealed their choices on June 30. Clark led with a record 1,293,526 votes while Collier followed with 1,176,020. The draft included the remaining starters and reserves, allowing both players to choose without being confined to their team’s conference.

After selecting all players, Clark and Collier made a surprising trade: they swapped head coaches. As a result, Sandy Brondello from the New York Liberty will coach Team Clark, while Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx will lead Team Collier.

The rosters feature notable star talent. Team Clark includes Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Sabrina Ionescu, and A'ja Wilson, among others. Team Collier features Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Skylar Diggins, and Allisha Gray.

Clark expressed excitement about the upcoming game. “We’re going to have fun and put on a show for our fans in Indianapolis,” she said.

The All-Star Weekend will also include events such as the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest and the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge on July 18, airing on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can expect a thrilling series of competitions leading up to the main event.