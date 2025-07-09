WNBA All-Star Reserves Announced Amid Controversy Over Snubs

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The WNBA has announced its All-Star reserves, stirring controversy among fans and analysts alike. The reserves for the upcoming All-Star Game on July 19 were revealed on Sunday, showcasing 22 players from 12 of the league’s 13 teams.

Among the notable inclusions are rookies Azzi Fudd and Jada Williams. However, the decision to exclude some established stars has sparked debate. For example, former All-Star Kayla McBride was notably left off the roster despite strong performance stats this season.

“It’s surprising to see McBride not selected as a reserve when she’s performed consistently well. I thought she had a strong case,” commented ESPN analyst Kevin Pelton. McBride has maintained impressive shooting percentages this season, adding to the mystery of her exclusion.

The game will be hosted in Indianapolis, with team captains Kelsey Mitchell and Napheesa Collier set to draft their respective rosters from the pool of starters and reserves. This will include highly anticipated matchups featuring rookies who have made headlines all season.

Clark and Collier have until Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET for their draft, which will unveil the matchups for this year’s game. Collier has voiced her excitement about working with a roster filled with talent and potential.

Defending champions New York Liberty are facing some challenges as well. Injuries have hindered their lineup, which has raised concerns about their performance as they head towards the All-Star break. Coach Sandy Brondello acknowledged the team’s struggle without key players like Jonquel Jones, emphasizing the need for cohesion and morale.

“We’re not panicking, but we need to build more chemistry moving forward,” Brondello said. “Having our key players back will help a lot.”

Amidst the drama of roster selections and team challenges, the excitement for the All-Star Game continues to build, highlighting the dynamic landscape of the WNBA as it attracts more attention.