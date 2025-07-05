WNBA All-Star Selections and Injuries Ahead of July 19 Game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The WNBA is gearing up for its All-Star Game scheduled for July 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. On Monday, the league also announced the eight players who will join captains Aliyah Boston and Napheesa Collier on the court.

The league’s coaches have been assigned the task of selecting 12 All-Star Game reserves. Each coach must choose three guards, five frontcourt players, and four players regardless of position. Notably, coaches cannot vote for their own players.

The 12 reserve players will be revealed on WNBA social media platforms at noon ET on Sunday. ESPN will also air the results of the roster draft, where Boston and Collier select their respective teams, during “WNBA Countdown” on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Among the notable performances this season is Angel Reese, who recently earned her first triple-double with the Chicago Sky, posting 11 assists, 11 points, and 13 rebounds. As the leading rebounder in the league, Reese has shown significant improvement this season, particularly in playmaking.

Alyssa Thomas from the Phoenix Mercury leads the league in assists, averaging 9.3 per game, while Brionna Jones of Atlanta Dream stands out as a crucial part of the Dream’s success, averaging 14 points and leading the team in rebounds.

As the All-Star Game approaches, Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve and New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello have been selected to lead the two teams due to their respective teams owning the best records in the league.

Meanwhile, Indiana Fever star Grace Clark has been ruled out of Saturday’s game due to a left groin injury, marking her fifth consecutive absence. She has missed a total of nine regular-season games this season after recovering from a left quad strain earlier this year.