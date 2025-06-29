WNBA All-Star Voting Deadline Approaches as Fan Favorites Emerge

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — As the WNBA All-Star Game approaches, teams are beginning to take shape, with voting for starters closing this Friday.

Fans’ votes will account for 50% of the selection process, while players and media will each contribute 25%. The process involves averaging the weighted ranking of players based on these groups, leading to the selection of top guards and frontcourt players as starters.

The format allows for fan voting to serve as a tiebreaker, with twelve reserves later chosen by the league’s head coaches. Coaches must select at least three guards and five frontcourt players, along with four additional selections from either position, excluding players from their own teams.

The two players receiving the most fan votes will serve as captains and participate in a draft on July 8 ahead of the All-Star Game.

ESPN’s Kendra Andrews and Michael Voepel have shared their predictions for the All-Star starters. Among the frontrunners is Caitlin Clark, who tied for first in assists per game with an average of 8.9. Despite a recent quad injury and struggles from three-point range, Clark’s elite playmaking keeps her in contention. She was also the early leader in fan voting.

Napheesa Collier is also a strong candidate, leading the league in scoring with an average of 24.4 points per game and receiving recognition as a four-time All-Star. Having been named Defensive Player of the Year and an MVP runner-up, her on-court performance solidifies her All-Star candidacy.

Aliyah Boston is noted for her exceptional field-goal percentage and on-court consistency, contributing significantly despite recent setbacks. Although struggling in some games, her career-high performance puts her in the All-Star conversation.

With multiple players in contention, the upcoming days promise an exciting finish to the voting process, with the All-Star Game set to be held shortly thereafter.