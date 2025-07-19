WNBA All-Star Weekend Kicks Off with Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The WNBA All-Star Weekend began with a bang on July 18, 2025, as Team Liberty showcased their skills in the skills challenge and the 3-point shooting contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The event saw Natasha Cloud winning the skills challenge while Sabrina Ionescu reclaimed her title in the 3-point contest.

This is only the third time in WNBA history that the same team has swept both events. Ionescu, returning to her best form, impressed with a standout performance that left her opponents behind. Despite her success, she expressed disappointment over missed shots, a testament to her ambition as a shooter.

Cloud’s victory in the skills challenge was thrilling. She narrowly beat Erica Wheeler with a time of 36.4 seconds, just beating the buzzer with 1.1 seconds remaining. After her win, she celebrated with her girlfriend, marking a moment of joy that was especially meaningful for LGBTQ representation in sports.

“It feels amazing to win, especially here in front of our fans,” Cloud said, beaming after her victory.

Meanwhile, Ionescu made headlines not just for her performance but also for her generous spirit. She announced that she would donate half of her prize money to her SI20 foundation and share the other half with Sonia Citron, a rookie who was eliminated in the first round of the contest.

“I remember feeling nervous my first time. I wanted to give her that support,” Ionescu said, showcasing the community spirit among the players.

Allisha Gray, who won both the skills challenge and 3-point contest last year, participated in both again this time. Gray, known for her pragmatic approach to her winnings and humor, noted, “Oh, I invest my money,” when asked what she did with her past prizes.

In this year’s 3-point contest, Ionescu topped Gray in the final round with a score of 30 points compared to Gray’s 22. The enthusiastic crowd was treated to a display of competitive spirit and high-level shooting, setting the stage for an exciting All-Star Game.

The energy in the arena was electric as fans and players alike celebrated the talent on display. WNBA All-Star Weekend promises more thrilling action, with the All-Star Game scheduled for Saturday night.