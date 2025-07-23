WNBA All-Stars Shine on Fashion’s Biggest Stage

INDIANAPOLIS — The WNBA‘s All-Star weekend showcased not only athletic talent but also a vibrant display of fashion among its players on July 19 and 20, 2025.

This year’s event highlighted the league’s rising stars who have merged sports with style, creating a cultural impact that reverberates beyond the court. Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington expressed the importance of looking sharp even on game day, stating, “When you have your meeting with your CEO and your bosses, you want to look your best.”

Angel Reese, the cover star for Vogue, and standout players like A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, and Sabrina Ionescu not only dazzled on the court but also turned heads with their fashion choices. The event gained spotlight during the ‘Orange Carpet’ arrival where players arrived in designer outfits.

Reese appeared in an ankle-length leopard-print coat-dress, exuding confidence while describing her look as “old money-new money.” She aims to inspire young women, particularly tall ones, to embrace their unique style.

A’ja Wilson, a three-time MVP, wore a stunning Greek goddess-inspired outfit on the carpet, which she later switched for a motorsports-inspired look during the tunnel walk. She emphasized the need to create buzz and visibility through her outfits.

Sabrina Ionescu highlighted her branding as she stepped onto the carpet in a monochrome fit, perfectly complementing her energetic persona on the court. Young athletes like Paige Bueckers also showcased their unique styles, walking the carpet in artsy, colorful designs.

While Breanna Stewart chose comfort with a stylish oversized suit, rising star Napheesa Collier captured attention with her sheer lace ensemble, exemplifying the fashion-forward mindset of the league. Others like Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike were praised for their iconic style, reinforcing the notion that WNBA players influence both fashion and sports.

Each player brought something different to the table, whether it was humor from Sydney Colson or innovative styles from Rhyne Howard. The weekend may have been about basketball, but the emphasis on personal expression through fashion stole the spotlight. This display is a testament to the league’s evolution, where players leverage their influence both on and off the court.