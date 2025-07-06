WNBA Analysis: Revisiting Draft Impact of Copper and Williams

PHOENIX, Arizona — On July 5, 2025, the Locked On Women’s Basketball podcast took a deep dive into the 2016 WNBA Draft, focusing on picks No. 7 and No. 8: Kahleah Copper and Courtney Williams. Co-hosts Emily Adler and Lincoln Shafer discussed how these players have evolved and made their mark in the league.

Shafer praised Copper’s unique style of play. “Kahleah Copper plays with such rhythm offensively,” he said. “Her tempo is distinctly her own, often faster than everyone else on the floor. She’s one of the greatest wing athletes I’ve ever seen. Her athleticism is incredibly functional — she beats opponents to their spots and makes impactful plays on defense.”

In addition to her performance, Copper’s vertical leap has been a significant asset. “She rises up over whoever is guarding her, making her a tremendous athlete,” Shafer added. Adler noted Copper’s rebounding skills, highlighting her dexterity and ability to adapt her game over time.

“Her functional skills translate into various aspects of the game, from burst off the dribble to making rotations,” Adler explained. “The more she plays, the more her skills translate into effective cutting and shot-making.”

Switching their focus to Williams, the hosts reflected on her journey since the draft. “Think of all the crazy pull-up mid-range shots Courtney has taken in the last two years. At South Florida, she was taking even more,” said Shafer, laughing. “She doesn’t forget past shots, she just keeps shooting.”

Adler noted the inconsistency that sometimes plagues Williams’ game. “There are two sides to her as a player. Given the right circumstances, she can provide significant value to any team,” she said. “She might need to improve her three-point shooting to elevate her game further.”

Listeners can tune in for more insights from Shafer and Adler on the 2016 draft, Copper and Williams’ current performance, and their ongoing influence on the WNBA.