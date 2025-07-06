WNBA Announces 2025 All-Star Reserves Ahead of Game in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The WNBA revealed its All-Star Game reserves on Sunday, set to take place on July 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET at Indiana’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The league’s 13 head coaches had the challenging task of selecting 12 reserves, including rookies, veterans, and powerful players who will be joining the currently announced All-Star starters.

No. 1 overall pick Amena Buecker leads the star-studded roster alongside fellow rookies Olivia Citron and Delilah Iriafen, who were selected 3rd and 4th in April’s draft. Buecker was previously chosen as a starter through fan voting, while Citron and Iriafen earned their spots as reserves.

Among other notable All-Star newcomers this year are veteran players Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones. Thomas, now playing for the Phoenix Mercury after an illustrious career with the Connecticut Sun, is having an illustrious season with an impressive average of 9.3 assists per game. Meanwhile, Jones transitioned to the Atlanta Dream and leads her team in rebounding.

Coaches were carefully tasked with balancing their selections between guards and frontcourt players. Each coach had to select three guards, five frontcourt players, and four players of any position, while being prohibited from voting for their own athletes.

The All-Star captains for this year’s game are Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell and Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier. The two will draft their teams live during ESPN’s “WNBA Countdown” on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, highlighting who they choose from the reserve pool. Players unable to participate will be replaced at the discretion of WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Fans and players eagerly await what promises to be an exciting All-Star matchup as the league celebrates its standout talent and rising stars.