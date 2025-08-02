WNBA Basketball Could Move to Boston by 2027

BOSTON, Mass. — WNBA basketball might soon call Boston home as a local group led by Celtics minority governor Steve Pagliuca reached a tentative agreement to purchase the Connecticut Sun. The deal could move the team to TD Garden by 2027 and will set a record for the franchise sale at $325 million.

Pagliuca, who also plans to invest an additional $100 million in a new practice facility for the Sun, aims to relocate the team from their current home in Uncasville, Connecticut. Sources indicate that the Mohegan Tribe, the current owners, has been open to a sale, with the historic bid accelerating the process.

The sale, if approved by the WNBA and its governors, would mark a significant moment in professional women’s sports, setting a new record for the sale of a women’s sports team. Several players have praised the atmosphere and amenities at TD Garden during their visit, signaling strong interest from the players and fans alike.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey expressed her support for the potential move, stating, “I’ve been pushing for years for Boston to get a WNBA team; I think it would be great for Boston.” Healey believes that Boston is the ideal place for the Sun, citing the city’s rich basketball history.

The Connecticut Sun franchise has a notable history, having relocated from Orlando in 2003. However, enthusiasm has waned in recent years, evidenced by the team’s poor performance record of 5-21 this season. The Sun lack a dedicated practice facility and often have to share space with local events, limiting their training opportunities.

Last week, the Sun assured season ticket holders that the team would remain in Connecticut for the 2026 season, but the Boston-based group is targeting a 2027 move to TD Garden. If the transition occurs, the Sun would consider playing initial games in Boston to avoid scheduling conflicts with the Bruins and Celtics playoffs.

The WNBA has yet to publicly comment on the proposed sale. Pagliuca’s investment comes as he has been trying to secure a women’s basketball team for Boston for several years. The Celtics organization reportedly supports the potential move, with players often attending games at TD Garden.

As the league continues its expansion, with teams planned for Toronto and Portland, Boston remains a strong candidate for future growth, making the transaction even more significant for both the city and the WNBA.

In previous years, the league has seen successes like the Golden State Valkyries, who have sold out all their home games, indicating a growing popularity for women’s basketball across the nation. Healey emphasized the city’s need for a WNBA team, stating it aligns with Boston’s identity as the hub of New England.

Pagliuca’s determination to bring the Sun to Boston stands to benefit not just the franchise but also the broader community and sports culture in the city.