WNBA’s Dearica Hamby Signs New Contract with Sparks

Los Angeles, CA – Dearica Hamby has cemented her position with the Los Angeles Sparks by signing a one-year contract extension for the 2025 WNBA season. The team announced this decision in June 2024, reflecting their commitment to investing in seasoned talent.

Hamby’s contract comes with a base salary of $202,000, highlighting the increasing financial recognition of women athletes in the WNBA. Her performance has been exceptional; in the previous season, she led the league with 10 double-doubles and recorded an average of 20 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

The Sparks see Hamby as a crucial part of their future as they strive to build a competitive team. “Dearica has shown incredible athleticism and tenacity, making her an invaluable asset to our roster,” said Sparks’ head coach. This sentiment mirrors the broader trend in the WNBA, where teams are starting to strategically invest in their players.

Since joining the Sparks in 2023, Hamby has been a key figure in their frontcourt, contributing significantly to both scoring and rebounding. Her leadership qualities have been apparent as the Sparks work to rebuild and improve their standing in the league.

Looking ahead, the Sparks may evaluate extending Hamby’s contract further, contingent on her performance during the season. “We are excited about the opportunities ahead, and Dearica’s role will be integral as we move forward,” added the coach.

As the league continues to evolve, players like Hamby represent the growing opportunities and equity in women’s professional sports.