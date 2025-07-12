WNBA’s DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas Reunite in Phoenix Mercury

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Phoenix Mercury have officially signed veteran DeWanna Bonner, reuniting her with fiancée Alyssa Thomas, two weeks after she was waived by the Indiana Fever. This signing marks a significant return for Bonner, who spent her first 10 years in Phoenix before playing stints in Connecticut and Indiana.

Bonner expressed her desire to leave Indiana on June 25, stating it was challenging to compete at this stage in her career. After clearing waivers, insiders suggested her return to Phoenix was predictable. The Mercury opened a roster spot after waiving a rookie, allowing them to sign Bonner at the veteran minimum.

“Long story short, I’m home,” Bonner posted on Instagram after the announcement, capturing the excitement of her fans. Supporters flooded her post with comments, welcoming her back to Arizona. “You’re back where u should be!! Back where it all began!!” one fan wrote.

Alyssa Thomas, who joined the Mercury during the offseason, has already made an impact on the team, recording a triple-double in her first game. Fans erupted with excitement during a recent game when Bonner was spotted courtside, confirming the franchise’s announcement of her signing.

The couple previously shared a locker room in Connecticut, where their relationship blossomed during All-Star weekend 2023; they later got engaged. After a year of long-distance, their reunion marks a happy twist in their lives, both on and off the court.

In addition to their personal connection, the Mercury are looking to strengthen their playoff chances. Bonner, ranked third all-time in WNBA scoring, brings experience and skill to the team as they aim for a successful season. The presence of one of the league’s most high-profile queer couples also provides greater visibility for LGBTQ+ fans.