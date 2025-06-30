WNBA Expands to 18 Teams with New Franchises in Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 – The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced today a major expansion to 18 teams, adding franchises in Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia. This expansion, pending approval from the WNBA and NBA Boards of Governors, signifies a significant milestone in the league’s effort to grow the game and increase opportunities for players.

The new teams will join the league’s existing 15 teams, which includes the Golden State Valkyries, inaugurated in May 2025. Alongside Toronto and Portland, scheduled to enter in 2026, the WNBA is focused on bringing professional women’s basketball to more cities and passionate fanbases.

The Cleveland franchise is set to begin play in 2028, followed by Detroit in 2029, and Philadelphia in 2030. Each location was chosen based on market analysis, ownership commitments, and community support for women’s sports.

“The demand for women’s basketball has never been higher, and we are thrilled to welcome Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia to the WNBA family,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert stated. “This historic expansion reflects our league’s momentum and the ongoing investment in women’s professional basketball.”

In Cleveland, the new team will be owned by Rock Entertainment Group, led by Dan Gilbert, who also owns the Cleveland Cavaliers. “The WNBA’s return to Cleveland marks a pivotal moment for women’s sports,” Gilbert remarked. “We’re confident this team will honor our city’s sports heritage and inspire future generations.”

In Detroit, the ownership group will be led by Tom Gores, owner of the Detroit Pistons. “Today marks the long-awaited return of the WNBA to Detroit,” Gores said. “We are proud to reignite a legacy that will bring new energy and resources to our community.”

The Philadelphia team will be owned by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which is also behind the Philadelphia 76ers. “It’s only right that this city gets the WNBA team it deserves,” said managing partner Josh Harris. “We are committed to building a world-class organization that fosters the growth of women’s professional sports.

The WNBA is in its 29th season and has seen remarkable growth in viewership, attendance, and merchandise sales. This expansion comes at a pivotal moment for the league as it aims to continue its upward trajectory in professional sports.