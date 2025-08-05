WNBA Faces Exciting Matchups with Key Players Missing

NEW YORK, NY — The WNBA returns with five games scheduled for tonight, August 5, 2025, as teams battle through injuries while fans look for exciting matchups. Key injuries could significantly influence player performances and betting lines, especially concerning big names like Breanna Stewart.

The defending champion New York Liberty will square off against the Dallas Wings. Despite the Liberty missing Stewart due to injury, they remain strong at home. The Wings achieved a surprise victory over New York just last week, making this game particularly intriguing.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky‘s chances look grim as they face the Washington Mystics. With Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins sidelined, the Sky’s average points per game have plunged significantly. Chicago has struggled offensively, averaging just 63.4 points in games without their leading scorers.

In a turnaround, the Connecticut Sun seek to gain momentum against the declining Phoenix Mercury. The Sun’s recent recovery trend, including a surprising victory over the New York Liberty, has turned heads. With Marina Mabrey back on the court, they aim to capitalize on the Mercury’s uncertain form.

The Minnesota Lynx will take on the Seattle Storm without MVP contender Napheesa Collier, who is out due to an ankle injury. Lynx guard Kayla McBride now finds herself in a leadership role, having scored consistently in previous outings.

In the prop-betting world, players like Aliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso are in the spotlight as favorites due to their impressive recent performances. Boston excels on the boards with impressive rebounding numbers, and Cardoso has a strong track record against the Mystics.

With the varied landscape of injuries and player matchups, tonight’s games could deliver unexpected results. As analysts and fans prepare for action, these storylines may bring excitement to the court and the betting markets.

Fans and bettors alike are curious about which strategies will prevail as the WNBA continues to captivate audiences.