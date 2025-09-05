2025 WNBA Most Improved Player Candidates Stand Out

NEW YORK, NY — Improvement is essential for every WNBA player. The jump shot can always be smoother, the handles tighter, and the endurance extended. Players must constantly hone their skills to remain competitive in a league of 156.

This year, Veronica Burton of the Golden State Valkyries, Azurá Stevens of the Los Angeles Sparks, and Gabby Williams of the Seattle Storm have stood out as leading candidates for the Most Improved Player award.

Burton, once viewed as a defense-first guard, has developed into an essential player for the Valkyries, starting every game this season. She has recorded career-high averages of 12 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Her growth is highlighted by her now-healthy free throw attempts and her leadership in a defensive scheme that emphasizes hard work.

“Burton’s improvement has been a surprising and inspiring story in the league,” said Eric Nemchock, a WNBA analyst. “She is averaging over 10 points and five assists, joining elite company.”

Meanwhile, Stevens has emerged as a starter for the Sparks, averaging 13.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. Her shooting from beyond the arc has notably improved, where she now converts 41 percent of her 3-point attempts.

“Jessica has returned to the court with more confidence and control,” said Edwin Garcia, who covers the Sparks. “Her ability to score and rebound has been a game-changer for us.”

Lastly, Gabby Williams has impressed as part of the Storm’s push for the playoffs. Now averaging 11.9 points and leading the league in defensive deflections, Williams has showcased her versatility as a player.

“Williams has redefined her role and has become invaluable to the Storm this season,” stated Mykah Horrell, a sports journalist specializing in women’s basketball.

With the regular season nearing its conclusion, the growth displayed by Burton, Stevens, and Williams will keep all eyes on the WNBA MVP race.