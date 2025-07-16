WNBA Introduces Special Rules for 2025 All-Star Game in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The WNBA is introducing new rules for the 2025 AT&T All-Star Game, scheduled for July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. These changes aim to enhance the game’s excitement and pace.

One of the main features will be the AT&T 4-Point Shot, where players can score four points from designated shooting circles located 28 feet from the basket. This distance is six feet beyond the current three-point line. Every time a player scores from these circles, AT&T will donate to foundations supported by the WNBA, selected by the players.

Additionally, the shot clock will be shortened from 24 seconds to 20 seconds, with the clock resetting to 14 seconds after offensive rebounds. This will encourage quicker play and scoring opportunities.

The game will also allow live-play substitutions, similar to hockey. Only the offensive team can make substitutions while the ball is in play, and these must be completed in the backcourt, ensuring minimal disruption to the game.

Another significant rule change is the elimination of traditional free throws. Instead, players will automatically receive the maximum possible points from free-throw situations, except in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter or during overtime, when physical free throws will still be required.

The All-Star Game will feature teams captained by Napheesa Collier and Caitlin Clark, with the tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET, broadcast live on ABC, Disney+, and ESPN+.

