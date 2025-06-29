WNBA Matchups Heat Up: Mercury vs. Aces and Sparks vs. Sky

PHOENIX, Arizona — On June 29, 2025, the WNBA features several exciting matchups, including the Phoenix Mercury hosting the Las Vegas Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks taking on the Chicago Sky. Both games present interesting betting opportunities as the teams vie for crucial wins.

The Mercury come into their game on a hot streak, having won six consecutive matches and currently holding a 12-4 record this season. Phoenix is expected to cover the six-point spread against the Aces, who are struggling away from home with a 2-4 record. In their last encounter, Phoenix defeated Las Vegas 76-70.

Strong performance from Mercury forward Satou Sabally could make a difference, as she has been averaging 19.6 points per game this season. The Mercury have shown resilience, winning three of their last four home games by at least nine points.

Meanwhile, the Sparks will host the Sky in a rematch following Chicago’s recent win over Los Angeles. However, Chicago’s Kamilla Cardoso, who scored 27 points in the previous matchup, is unavailable as she competes for Brazil in the AmeriCup, which could hinder the Sky’s chances to repeat their success.

Los Angeles is 11th in net rating but coming off a ten-point victory against the Fever, thanks to strong performances from Kelsey Plum and Azura Stevens. With Cardoso absent, it is expected that the Sparks might cover the 8.5-point spread against the struggling Sky, who sit at a 4-11 season record.

As WNBA action heats up, fans can expect thrilling gameplay and unpredictable outcomes. Betting options are abundant as the teams battle it out on June 29.