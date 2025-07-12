WNBA Midseason Review: Standouts and Dark Horses Emerge

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The WNBA’s inaugural 44-game season is nearing its midpoint, and players are establishing their identities on the court. Big stars like Napheesa Collier and Paige Bueckers are living up to expectations while newcomers like Natalie Nakase and Naz Hillmon are starting to make their presence felt.

Collier is having a record-breaking season, currently boasting a 95.4% free throw shooting rate and is just 14 makes away from breaking the consecutive free throws record set by Elena Delle Donne. “No bounce. That’s it. It doesn’t look cool, but it helps me lock in,” Collier said about her shooting technique.

She’s also averaging career highs with 23.9 points, leading the WNBA in scoring, and her reliability has significantly contributed to the Minnesota Lynx‘s impressive 17-3 record. In a recent game against the Sun, Collier scored 33 points, leading her team to a comeback win.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury is also having a standout season. Despite battling a decade-long torn labrum, she leads the league with 9.5 assists per game. Her versatility as a player has been pivotal for the Mercury, who currently hold a 14-6 record.

In Atlanta, Hillmon has become an essential piece of the Dream’s success. She has adapted her game under coach Karl Smesko, who emphasizes a fast-paced style. Hillmon leads the bench players in combined points and her range has improved significantly this season.

The Golden State Valkyries, while still an expansion team, are making serious strides. Coach Natalie Nakase has turned a group of untested players into contenders, showcasing their talent in every game. Under her guidance, Veronica Burton has evolved into a leading facilitator for the team.

As the league gears up for the All-Star break, the MVP race is heating up, with Collier leading the charge. Her performance, combined with contributions from players like Thomas and Hillmon, sets up an exciting second half of the season.