WNBA MVP Race Heats Up as Players Weigh In on League Issues

ATLANTA, Georgia — The WNBA’s MVP race is heating up as the league nears the midpoint of its season. Star players including A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and rising star Napheesa Collier are standout contenders. Recently, The Athletic conducted a poll allowing approximately 40 veteran players to voice their thoughts on the current competition and various pressing league issues, including expansion and collective bargaining negotiations.

Wilson, the reigning MVP, captured her third title in 2024. Notably, she set the WNBA all-time scoring record and continues to perform at a high level, currently ranking second in scoring and third in rebounding. Collier, who has been on fire this season with an average of 23.6 points per game, has led the Minnesota Lynx to the best record in the league at 18-4.

Players had the option to skip questions for transparency, and their anonymity allowed them to share honest opinions. “A’ja is playing at an MVP level,” said one player. Another noted that Collier’s performances in recent years are impressive, positioning her among the top contenders.

Alyssa Thomas and Allisha Gray are early favorites for the All-WNBA first team alongside Wilson and Collier. Thomas leads the league in assists and is recognized for her impressive performances despite being a vocal trash-talker. “She smiles and talks trash; it’s psycho stuff,” one player remarked about Thomas’s competitive nature.

This season has also seen roster changes across teams. With all contracts now guaranteed until the end of the season, some teams have made moves, including the Phoenix Mercury waiving Kiana Williams to free up salary cap space. The Minnesota Lynx, in pursuit of a deep playoff run, are reshaping their roster as well.

As the season progresses, players and fans alike await the upcoming trade deadline on August 7. Emma Meesseman, a sought-after free agent with previous championship experience, could change the balance of power among teams. The anticipation builds as contenders look for ways to bolster their rosters for a successful playoff push.

With the league’s competitive landscape shifting and discussions about future innovation and player welfare ranging in importance, players are eager to share their insights. As the second half of the season approaches, the excitement surrounding the WNBA continues to grow.