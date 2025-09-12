Sports
2025 WNBA MVP Race Heats Up Between A’ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier
Las Vegas, Nevada — With the 2025 WNBA regular season nearing its conclusion, the battle for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award is intensifying between A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx. Both players have showcased phenomenal performances throughout the season, making the award highly competitive.
Collier, who leads the top-seeded Lynx, has been a critical player for her team, averaging 23.0 points per game. She is on the verge of clinching a historic 50-40-90 season, needing just two 3-pointers to achieve this milestone. Despite missing a quarter of the season due to injury, her remarkable ability to impact the game on both ends has made her a frontrunner for MVP.
However, Wilson’s extraordinary play since the All-Star Break cannot be overlooked. She currently tops the league in scoring with an average of 23.4 points per game and has been instrumental in the Aces’ impressive 15-game winning streak, tying for the third-longest in league history. As the Aces continue their surge, Wilson’s performance elevates her candidacy for a fourth MVP award.
Collier’s missed games due to injury raise questions about her MVP credentials. Historically, no player has won the award while missing such a significant number of games. Yet, her value to the Lynx, who are first in the standings, strengthens her case.
In a recent pivotal matchup, Wilson outperformed Collier, scoring 31 points while leading the Aces to victory. This performance solidified her standing in the MVP race, showcasing her ability to lead her team under pressure. As the season wraps up, the statistics indicate a tight race. While Collier has been the best per-minute player, Wilson’s late-season dominance might tip the scales.
As both players prepare for potential playoff runs, the MVP award hangs in the balance. The final regular-season game for both teams could determine who walks away with one of the league’s most prestigious honors.
