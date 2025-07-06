Sports
WNBA Negotiations Stalled as Players Push for Change
INDIANAPOLIS — The Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) and the WNBA are struggling to finalize a new collective bargaining agreement just months before the current contract expires. The two sides have made little progress since negotiations began, raising concerns among players and fans alike.
WNBPA vice president Breanna Stewart shared her frustration during a Liberty practice on Saturday. She described the league’s recent counterproposal as a “slap in the face.” Stewart noted that the WNBA’s response was “pretty polar opposite” to what the players initially proposed. “It’s like, we’re not even talking about the same thing right now,” she stated.
The stakes are particularly high this year, as the WNBA has seen increased popularity and financial growth. The league recently announced an 11-year media rights deal worth $2.2 billion, along with plans to expand to 18 franchises by 2030.
The players are advocating for revenue sharing, higher salaries, and expanded rosters. WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike said the players submitted a comprehensive proposal but received an official response from the league only last month.
Ogwumike emphasized, “We want to have a growing portion of the revenue share.” She remains hopeful that the upcoming meeting in Indianapolis during All-Star weekend will yield positive developments.
As of now, with only 118 days left until the expiration of the current CBA, the clock is ticking for both parties. WNBPA executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson has stated that the union is ready to negotiate for as long as it takes, even if it means risking a work stoppage. “We hope to make significant progress by All-Star weekend,” she said.
Stewart acknowledged the added challenge of negotiating mid-season but expressed optimism. “It’s going to be spicy,” she said, addressing the upcoming crucial meeting in Indianapolis.
