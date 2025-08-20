WNBA Playoff Picture Tightens as Final Month Approaches

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The final month of the WNBA regular season has begun, with teams pushing for playoff spots. With fewer than 12 games left, 10 of the league’s 13 teams are still in contention for a postseason berth.

The Minnesota Lynx have already secured their playoff slot, creating a significant gap as they lead the standings with a record of 28-5. Their success continues even as All-Star Napheesa Collier remains sidelined with an ankle injury, expected to miss at least two weeks. The team has won six consecutive games, including a comeback victory against the New York Liberty.

Starting Tuesday night, five games will shake up the playoff race, including another critical matchup between the Lynx and Liberty. The playoffs are set to begin on Sept. 14, following the end of the regular season on Sept. 11.

The Aces, surging with seven straight wins, are positioning themselves for the No. 2 seed, and the Atlanta Dream are closely behind as they fight for playoff seeding. Currently, the Dream are at 22-12, while the Aces have a 21-14 record.

While three teams, the Chicago Sky, Dallas Wings, and Connecticut Sun, struggle at the bottom, those vying for the final playoff spot are closely matched. The Seattle Storm, Washington Mystics, and Phoenix Mercury all have records within a half-game of each other. Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever brought excitement with a historic 21-point comeback against the Sun, improving to 19-16.

As the season continues, the Lynx appear poised for a strong playoff run, but injuries and team dynamics could significantly impact the final standings and postseason matchups.

With the playoffs approaching, every game counts as teams try to secure their place in the bracket.