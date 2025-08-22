WNBA Playoff Race Heats Up Ahead of Key Weekend Matchups

Las Vegas, NV – The WNBA playoff race is intensifying, with pivotal matchups this weekend that could shape the final standings. The Minnesota Lynx are looking to secure the top spot in the league, while the Las Vegas Aces aim to sustain their hot streak, and the New York Liberty are desperately trying to turn their fortunes around.

The Lynx currently lead the WNBA Championship odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting at +155, following a strong performance over the last month. Just a week ago, Minnesota was at +180, but they overtook the New York Liberty, who have dropped to +170 after struggling recently. The Liberty have lost six of their last ten games, largely due to injuries affecting key players like Breanna Stewart.

Despite missing MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, Minnesota has managed to win nine of their last ten games, benefitting from a strong defense and consistent scoring from players like Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams. Atlanta Dream also poses a challenge, recently ranking second in the league after winning eight of their past ten matches.

This weekend features a promising matchup between the Seattle Storm and the Atlanta Dream on Friday, August 15, at 10:00 PM ET. Atlanta, led by standout Allisha Gray with career-high averages, defeated Seattle 85-75 in their previous meeting. The Storm, struggling since the trade deadline, will need to find their form quickly to keep their playoff hopes alive.

On Saturday, August 16, at 2:00 PM ET, the New York Liberty will face off against the Minnesota Lynx in a rematch of last year’s finals. The Liberty have lost both previous encounters, and without their star players, it remains uncertain if they can change that trend against the Lynx, who are playing their best basketball of the season.

Current betting lines indicate the Lynx are favored to win, with DraftKings reflecting their dominance within the league. All odds are subject to change and players are reminded to gamble responsibly.