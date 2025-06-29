WNBA Playoff Race Heats Up as Lynx Face Struggling Sun

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Minnesota Lynx are set to face the Connecticut Sun today, June 29, 2025, as both teams jockey for position in the WNBA playoff race. The Lynx, currently leading their conference, are coming off a strong performance, while the Sun are mired in a severe slump, having lost their last eight games.

With a record of 2-14, the Sun are struggling to find their footing this season, a stark contrast to the Lynx who are on a revenge tour after a disappointing WNBA Finals last year. “It’s a game we have to win to maintain momentum,” said Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, who is looking to build on her recent success after returning from injury.

The Lynx are favorites by a significant margin, expecting to dominate at home. This confidence comes from not only their superior record but also from the Sun’s rocky defense, which is allowing a league-worst 88 points per game. The Lynx’s home record stands at an impressive 7-0, and Collier has averaged over 24 points in recent outings.

Today’s matchup also features Courtney Williams, who has shown potential as a key player for the Lynx. She has been averaging over 16 points in her last five games and is expected to exploit the Sun’s defensive weaknesses. Williams’s recent form will be crucial, especially since she played for the Sun previously and will be eager to perform well against her former team.

As the Lynx prepare to host the Sun at Target Center, the stakes are high. Minnesota’s defensive metrics are among the best in the league, and they are heavily favored to win this game. With only a month until the playoffs, every game counts, and today’s performance could have a significant impact on the season’s final standings.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET, and Lynx fans are hopeful for another strong showing as their team looks to solidify its position as a championship contender.