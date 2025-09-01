WNBA Playoff Race Heats Up as Stars Shine

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – With less than two weeks remaining in the regular season, every game is crucial for teams aiming for playoff spots. The playoff race intensifies as players rise to the occasion to secure their teams’ fates.

The Minnesota Lynx, despite a recent loss to the Seattle Storm, are on track to secure the top seed in the playoffs. Napheesa Collier‘s return from an ankle injury has been vital. Along with All-Stars Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams, Lynx’s starting center Alanna Smith and bench player DiJonai Carrington also make significant contributions. Both players were All-Defensive Team selections last season, helping the Lynx achieve the league’s best defensive rating at 97.7.

A’ja Wilson, the reigning MVP, is making a strong case for her fourth MVP title, coinciding with the Las Vegas Aces‘ impressive 12-game winning streak. They have a matchup against the Lynx next Thursday, featuring the league’s top two scorers. Wilson, averaging 26.8 points during the streak, is close behind Collier in the league’s scoring race.

Atlanta Dream’s Cheyenne Gray leads the WNBA in total minutes played this season, showcasing her durability by participating in all of Atlanta’s games. Gray is also on pace to achieve career-best stats in points and assists, as the Dream remains in contention for a playoff berth.

Chloe Copper of the Chicago Sky, after struggling with injuries earlier in the season, has bounced back and averaged 16.7 points in August, including a robust 28-point showing recently. Teammate Satou Sabally has also stepped up, showing that her scoring potentially sways the team’s success.

Breanna Stewart returned to the New York Liberty after missing a month due to a knee injury. With limited minutes in her return, she still averaged 15.5 points in her first two games back, raising questions about her ability to handle pressure as the team heads into the playoffs.

On the Indiana Fever front, players like Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell delivered outstanding performances with over 20 points each in their last game. This sustained effort helped the Fever avoid a three-game losing streak, showcasing Boston’s consistency as a scorer and rebounder.

As playoff spots dwindle, teams like the Golden State Valkyries are also feeling the heat. Natalie Hayes‘ comeback will be crucial as they strive to be the first WNBA expansion team to reach the playoffs, apromising finish is ahead for the remaining games of the season.

With playoff implications on the line, each player’s performance will be critical as the end of the season approaches.