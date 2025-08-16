WNBA Playoff Race Heats Up with Injuries and Surprises

NEW YORK, NY — As the WNBA regular season nears its conclusion, the competition for playoff spots intensifies. With just four weeks remaining, teams face challenges from injuries and shifting player lineups.

Currently, the Minnesota Lynx have clinched a playoff berth despite their MVP candidate, Napheesa Collier, sidelined with an ankle injury since August 2. The Lynx are enjoying a five-game winning streak, showcasing their depth by beating several playoff contenders.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream recently moved ahead of the New York Liberty in the standings following a crucial victory over the Phoenix Mercury. The Dream have managed this despite injuries impacting star players, including Rhyne Howard.

The Liberty, while managing to stay competitive, face difficulties with a challenging remaining schedule that includes matchups against top teams like the Lynx and Aces. They are also awaiting the return of Breanna Stewart from injury at the end of August.

In the west, the Aces have turned their season around, winning six of their last eight games, even as they confront concerns over their depth and player performance. A'ja Wilson has been a standout, but the supporting cast has struggled to maintain efficiency.

Seattle Storm, holding the eighth playoff seed, has lost their last five games, raising questions about their postseason viability. Trade acquisition Brittney Sykes is trying to spark a much-needed turnaround for the Storm but the pressure mounts with a tough upcoming schedule.

On the other hand, the Indiana Fever are unlikely to miss playoffs again, marking a notable shift from prior seasons. Their star Caitlin Clark remains injured, and recent losses have heavily impacted their performance.

As teams battle for the last playoff spots, the playoff format will also change this season, introducing a best-of-seven series for the finals for the first time. The overall excitement in the league is palpable, as teams look to gain momentum leading into the postseason.