WNBA Playoffs: Liberty and Lynx Aim to Advance in Game 2

NEW YORK, NY — The WNBA playoffs continued Wednesday night, with the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx seeking to secure places in the second round. The teams currently hold 1-0 leads against the Phoenix Mercury and Golden State Valkyries, respectively, in their best-of-three series.

On Tuesday, the Seattle Storm and Indiana Fever both fought for survival, winning their Game 2 matchups. The Storm broke the Las Vegas Aces‘ impressive 17-game winning streak with a thrilling comeback. They earned a decisive Game 3 by collecting 50 points from players Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike. The Fever, meanwhile, managed to stave off elimination against the Atlanta Dream and will face them again on Thursday.

The first-round series of the playoffs will conclude by Friday, with the semifinals commencing on Sunday, September 21. The Lynx, as the No. 1 seed, are aiming for their fifth championship, having previously won their last title in 2017. They have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs after dominating the season.

This year’s playoff format features a shift to a 1-1-1 structure for the first round, differing from the previous year’s 2-1 format, and the Finals will expand to a best-of-seven series consisting of 2-2-1-1-1 games.

The Golden State Valkyries prepare for their first home playoff game at the SAP Center due to scheduling conflicts with the Laver Cup. Ticket sales for season ticket holders begin Friday morning, followed by general sales in the evening.

As the league’s first expansion team since 2008, the Valkyries are creating history by reaching the playoffs in their inaugural season. Their defense, ranked fourth in the league, is a strongpoint, but their offense struggles, scouring just 78.3 points per game.

Despite their offensive challenges, the Valkyries have shown tenacity throughout the season and hope to capitalize on this chance to make playoff history.