2025 WNBA Regular Season Finale: Playoff Seeds Up for Grabs

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The final day of the 2025 WNBA regular season has arrived, with teams vying for favorable playoff positions. Only three of the eight playoff teams know their final seeds as of now, leaving excitement in the air for Thursday’s matchups.

The Minnesota Lynx, who have already clinched the No. 1 seed, will face the Golden State Valkyries. Though the Lynx’s playoff position is secure, the outcome of this game is crucial for the Valkyries. Depending on the result, they could secure either the sixth or eighth seed.

The Valkyries come into the game after a recent loss to Seattle and are determined to finish strong, as a win would guarantee them the sixth seed. A loss, however, would push them to the No. 8 spot, resulting in a first-round matchup against the Lynx, who they have not defeated this season.

Later in the evening, the Las Vegas Aces will battle the Los Angeles Sparks. The Aces seek to extend their winning streak to 16 games and secure the No. 2 seed. If they win, both they and the Atlanta Dream will have 30 wins, but the Aces hold the tiebreaker.

A loss for the Aces, meanwhile, would lead to a change in playoff seeding. If they fall short, the Dream will retain the No. 2 seed, pushing the Aces down to No. 3.

Additionally, if the Sparks can pull off an upset against the Aces, it would also influence the WNBA draft lottery. Currently, both the Sparks and the Washington Mystics are at risk of falling into lottery positions, and each game carries weight for their postseason hopes.

In a notable individual achievement, Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury is poised to further her legacy, having already set a single-season assist record with 352 assists, surpassing Caitlin Clark’s previous record of 337.

The playoffs are set to begin on Sunday, September 14, with the excitement of the postseason lingering just around the corner. New faces and familiar foes will meet as the WNBA gears up for another thrilling playoff run.