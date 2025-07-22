WNBA Returns from All-Star Break with Exciting Matchups

SEATTLE, Washington

The WNBA returns from its All-Star break on July 22, 2025, with five exciting games scheduled for the evening. Among the matchups, the Dallas Wings will face the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena, a crucial game for both teams as they look to secure their playoff positions.

The Seattle Storm, currently 14-9, are favored with a 9-point spread against the Wings, who sit at 6-17. Paige Bueckers will play a crucial role for Dallas, as the Wings aim to keep pace with the Storm, who won both of their prior meetings this season.

Earlier in the season, Seattle defeated Dallas 79-71 in May, followed by an 83-77 victory in June. Dallas has struggled defensively, ranking last in the league with an 86.9 points allowed per game. Their defense will be tested against a Storm offense that ranks fifth in field-goal percentage.

In addition to this pivotal game, the night features a doubleheader on ESPN, showcasing matches between the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty, and the Atlanta Dream against the Las Vegas Aces. The Fever and Liberty are set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET, a rematch from their earlier meeting where New York won convincingly.

As the regular season resumes, draft strategy will be crucial for Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) players. Bueckers’ performance in particular will be closely monitored, as she looks to lead her team against a formidable Storm. With many factors at play, DFS enthusiasts are advised to keep an eye on player values and matchup stats heading into the night’s games.

Expect high competition as teams push for playoff positions in this second half of the WNBA season.