WNBA Rivalry Ignites at All-Star Game Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The ongoing rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark escalated as the two stars prepared for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. During the draft, which took place on July 8, Clark, serving as a captain for Team Clark, overlooked Reese, a move that has stirred significant fan speculation.

Reese, 23, was instead selected by Napheesa Collier for Team Collier, leading to an anticipated face-off on the court. This rivalry dates back to their college careers at LSU and Iowa, where competitive tensions began to build.

The controversy surrounding Clark’s decision not to draft Reese has sparked debates among fans, many of whom speculate whether it was a deliberate choice aimed at intensifying their rivalry. Reese tweeted “#TeamPHEE,” expressing her excitement about joining Collier’s team, further fueling discussion.

During the draft, Clark strategically assembled a team that includes several teammates from the Indiana Fever, such as Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. Her move to prioritize team chemistry over individual rivalries illuminates the complexities of the All-Star selection process.

In an interesting twist, after the draft concluded, Collier proposed a trade of Clark’s top pick, Boston, for a star from another team. Clark quickly declined, responding, “Absolutely not,” and indicated that the proposal might have been a playful test from Collier.

Coaching swaps also stirred drama as Clark traded coaches with Collier, bringing in Sandy Brondello to Team Clark while Cheryl Reeve will coach Team Collier. This unexpected move has drawn parallels to their personal histories, especially given Reeve’s said comments on sharing the spotlight in past seasons.

The full rosters for the All-Star Game will face off on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams are set for a showdown that promises to captivate fans and reignite conversations about their heated rivalry in women’s basketball.