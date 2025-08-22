WNBA Showdown: Storm Face Wings with Playoff Berth on the Line

Arlington, Texas — The Seattle Storm will clash with the Dallas Wings tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET in a crucial WNBA matchup at College Park Center. The Storm hold a record of 18-18 and are fighting for a playoff position, while the Wings come in with a struggling record of 9-26, looking to play spoiler.

Paige Bueckers, the standout rookie for the Wings, delivered a historic performance against the Sparks on Wednesday, scoring 44 points on 17-of-21 shooting. Despite her efforts, Dallas lost the game on a last-second shot by Kelsey Plum. With this performance, Bueckers tied the rookie scoring record for most points in a game and established the all-time mark for shooting efficiency among players scoring 40 points or more.

The Storm will need to prioritize defense against Bueckers to increase their chances of winning and maintaining their playoff hopes. “Double-teaming her might be our best bet,” said Seattle’s coach. The Wings’ last meeting against the Storm in July ended favorably for Dallas, with a decisive 87-63 victory.

Seattle’s recent form has caused concern, with the team losing seven out of their last ten games. In their most recent outing, the Storm triumphed 94-88 over the Chicago Sky, led by Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike, who combined for 45 points. However, Ogwumike was limited in scoring but has continued to lead the team’s efforts with an average of 18.4 points per game.

The stakes could not be higher for both teams tonight. The Storm need a win to strengthen their playoff position, currently holding just a half-game lead over the Los Angeles Sparks. Fans can watch the exciting game live on ION or stream through Fubo TV.

This evening’s matchup promises to be a thrilling contest that could shape the playoff picture in the WNBA.