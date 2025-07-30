WNBA Star Becomes Face of Skechers’ New Basketball Sneaker Launch

Los Angeles, California — Rickea Jackson, a forward for the Los Angeles Sparks, is making headlines as Skechers’ first WNBA signee. She is set to be the face of the brand’s latest basketball sneaker, the SKX Full-Court Press, which will be available on July 30.

The SKX Full-Court Press comes in two colorways: a vibrant pink pair and a white version accented with blue. Designed for performance, the low-top sneaker features a TPU Versa Wing in the midsole for added stability during quick movements. A herringbone-pattern Goodyear rubber outsole enhances traction, while Move Foam provides lightweight cushioning ideal for long games.

“My favorite features are the combination of comfort, support, and versatility,” Jackson said in an interview with Andscape. “The shoe gives me a stable base, which helps with quick cuts and changes in direction, but it’s also lightweight and moves naturally with my foot.”

Jackson, who averages nearly 14 points per game in her sophomore season, will also wear a player edition of the SKX Full-Court Press inspired by her nickname, “Beauty and the Beast,” during the Sparks’ match against the Indiana Fever on August 5.

“It was a nickname that Lisa Leslie called me,” Jackson recalled. “She just said it explains me so much as a hooper and a person.” The Beauty and the Beast edition features a black silhouette with a rose-pattern mesh upper and an embroidered scar detail, embodying the duality of Jackson’s personality both on and off the court.

“We designed the SKX Full-Court Press for players who work every inch of the court to change a game’s momentum,” said Ben Stewart, Vice President of Skechers Technical Performance Division. “Rickea is the perfect player to help us launch this sneaker. She exudes confidence under pressure, as fans will see in her new Skechers Basketball campaign.”

The SKX Full-Court Press will be available on the Skechers website, in select Skechers stores, and at retailers worldwide. Jackson is part of a new Skechers Basketball team that includes WNBA stars Kiki Irafen and Jackie Young, and NBA players like Julius Randle and Joel Embiid.